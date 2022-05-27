Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5,918.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 197.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 46.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. 9,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hasbro has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.