Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $475.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.60 million and the highest is $477.70 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $541.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average is $217.38. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $173.67 and a 12 month high of $256.26.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
