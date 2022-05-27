Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will report $189.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.98 million and the highest is $193.29 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $763.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.91 million to $776.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $797.13 million, with estimates ranging from $756.11 million to $824.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.