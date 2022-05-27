Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,699. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

