Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will report sales of $379.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.77 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $326.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.