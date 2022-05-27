Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,525. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $763.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,812,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

