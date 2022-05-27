Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.63 Million

Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will announce $290.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.80 million and the lowest is $288.49 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $259.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $365.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

