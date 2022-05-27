Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 899.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 157,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,103,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

