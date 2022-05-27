Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 71,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.