Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 71,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.