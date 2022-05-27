Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will announce $26.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.47 million and the lowest is $22.04 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $22.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $152.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.49 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $3,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $870.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

