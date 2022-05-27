Zacks: Brokerages Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $334,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

UDMY stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 1,298,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.