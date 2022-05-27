Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of AFLYY stock remained flat at $$3.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

