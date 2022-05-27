Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Hold

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE AMAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

