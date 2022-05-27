Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Hold

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 83,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

