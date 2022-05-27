Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Hold

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany."

IFRX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

IFRX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $59.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.82. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

