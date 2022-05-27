Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 47,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.46. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

