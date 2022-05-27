Zacks Investment Research Downgrades View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Sell

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.01 on Friday. View has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in View by 16,724.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in View by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,922,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in View by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of View by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,339 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of View by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 556,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

