Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Sell

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.42. 1,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

