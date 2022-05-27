Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) to Sell

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

NASDAQ:BFRI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 106,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,697. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

