Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 161,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

