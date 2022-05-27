Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.68) to €11.70 ($12.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.64) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.