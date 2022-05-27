Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Hold

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of LUNA opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 97,136 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 257,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

