Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) to Hold

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

