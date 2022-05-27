Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 342.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 43.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.