Zacks Investment Research Lowers Redwire (NYSE:RDW) to Sell

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

NYSE:RDW opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Redwire has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.98.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Redwire by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

