Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

