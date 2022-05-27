Zacks Investment Research Lowers WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $866.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

