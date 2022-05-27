Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) to “Hold”

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIMO. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $3.11 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at $221,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,670,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

