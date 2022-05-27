Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Hold”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 4,784,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

