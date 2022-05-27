Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Buy

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 149,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,426. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

