Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Hold

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of BOXL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 229,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boxlight news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,521. 7.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

