Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

CMC Materials stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.11. 165,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

