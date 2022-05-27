Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Hold

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 336,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

