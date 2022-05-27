Zacks Investment Research Upgrades enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) to Hold

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

NVNO stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

