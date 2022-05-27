Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to “Buy”

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,121. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 33.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 82.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

