Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Buy

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $1.58 on Friday. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter.

MedAvail Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

