Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to “Hold”

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

