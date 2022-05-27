Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

