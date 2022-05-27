Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Hold

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.