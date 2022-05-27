Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($39.36) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

About Renault (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.