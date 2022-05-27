Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Hold

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

DSP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.24. Viant Technology has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $36.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

