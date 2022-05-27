Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZETA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

