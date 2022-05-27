Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $69,182.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,950.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,145 shares of company stock worth $448,523.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

