Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.
ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
