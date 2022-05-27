Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $75.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

