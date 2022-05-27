Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $75.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.