Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

