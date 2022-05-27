Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $671,809.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 7,093,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,053. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.96.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

