Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.52. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.
In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
