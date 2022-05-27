Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.52. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.