Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

